One-day driving test offered to UAE national service recruits in two emirates

A one-day option is now available for national service recruits in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, which allows learner drivers to take their driving tests within 24 hours of passing the online theory segment.

The option is offered by both the emirates' police forces but in Ras Al Khaimah only to national service recruits. High school pupils are eligible for the service in Sharjah as well as the recruits.

The initiative runs until the end of September in Sharjah and to the end of the year in Ras Al Khaimah.

“The service will be rendered in two stages, electronic and in person,” said Col Khaled Al Kay, director of the vehicle and drivers' licensing department in Sharjah. "This move is part of the force's policy to develop and sustain its services to customers."

Learner drivers who are eligible can apply through the Ministry of Interior application.

They can take their physical driving test only after successfully completing the online theory section.

“After that the final test will be scheduled within one day. The one-day test will be for both the preliminary and city tests on the same day,” Col Al Kay added.

The preliminary test involves manoeuvres and parking, while the city test involves learner drivers taking a car out into traffic.

In the UAE, people must be at least 18 before sitting their driving test.

To ride a motorcycle, or operate a vehicle equipped for people with special needs, the age restriction is 17.

A person must be 20 to obtain a licence for heavy vehicles or tractors, while a licence for buses requires applicants to be at least 21.