UAE fills top nine spots on list of world's most expensive licence plates

For most of us, licence plates are an unremarkable feature of our cars, but for some they are a statement of wealth, power and prestige.

In the UAE, eye-popping prices are paid for licence plates with low numbers, unique combinations of letters, and numbers that have personal or cultural significance.

And as a global centre for investors, entrepreneurs and billionaires, the UAE has a long history of being home to some of the most expensive number plates in the world.

In fact, there are many that have sold for millions of dirhams, and often for charitable causes.

Below is a round-up of some of the world's most expensive licence plates sold in the UAE, and the people who bought them.

Dubai car plate '7' sold at auction for a record $15 million

1. P 7 – Dubai Dh55 million ($15 million)

In April 2023, the world's most expensive car plate was sold to an unnamed Emirati bidder who paid a record Dh55 million for Dubai's number 7 plate after a fierce bidding war at an auction for the One Billion Meals campaign.

The auction, which was held to support efforts to combat global hunger, was held on April 9 at Four Seasons hotel in Dubai.

It's not clear if the new licence plate will be used for a new car or an existing car owned by the winning bidder.

2. 1 – Abu Dhabi Dh52.2m ($14.2m)

Saeed Al Khouri, centre, with the plate he bought in 2008 for Dh52.2 million, with Lt Col Abdul Rahman Al Makali of Abu Dhabi Police, left. Photo: Paulo Vecina

In 2008, UAE-based businessman Saeed Al Khouri paid 50 times the opening Dh1 million bid at a charity auction in Abu Dhabi. The number plate featured the single-digit number one, which until April 2023 held the record for the most expensive number plate sold.

3. AA9 - Dubai Dh38m ($10.3m)

The AA9 Dubai number plate was sold for Dh38m at the Most Noble Numbers sale in May 2021.

The charity auction, held by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, was selling rare number plates and mobile numbers to raise money for the 100 Million Meals campaign.

4. AA8 – Dubai Dh35m ($9.5m)

In 2022, the AA8 Dubai number plate sold at the Most Noble Numbers auction to raise funds for the One Billion Meals campaign.

The winning bidder is also the unnamed Emirati man who now holds the record for the world's most expensive plate yet sold – Dubai P7.

5. D5 – Dubai Dh33m ($8.9m)

Balvinder Sahni, one of the first businessmen to be granted a 10-year residency visa, paid Dh33 million for Dubai plate D5. Reem Mohammed / The National

In 2016, Dubai-based Indian businessman Balvinder Sahni paid Dh33 million for the D5 Dubai plate at an RTA auction.

The car enthusiast said he would put the number on one of his Rolls-Royce cars.

6. 1 - Abu Dhabi Dh31m ($8.5m)

A limited edition No 1 licence plate commemorating Abu Dhabi Government's Golden Jubilee was sold to Abdullah Al Mahri for Dh31 million in 2016.

The auction was organised by Emirates Auction in co-operation with Abu Dhabi Police at Emirates Palace Hotel.

The winning bidder said he bought the coveted license plate in honour of the country's Rulers who worked tirelessly to make the UAE No 1 in the world.

Abdullah Al Mahri paid Dh31 million for his Abu Dhabi No 1 plate. Viddhya for The National

7. 5 – Abu Dhabi Dh25.2m ($6.8m)

In 2007, Emirati businessman Talaj Ali Khouri bought Abu Dhabi No 5 licence plate for Dh25.2 million at an auction organised by the Emirates Auction Company at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Mr Khouri said he liked the number and that the raised funds would go towards helping traffic accident victims and people with special needs.

8. O9 – Dubai Dh24.5m ($6.8m)

In 2015, Balvinder Sahni successfully bid Dh24.5m for plate O9, and subsequently gave it to a charity that was building a children’s hospital, he told The National in an interview.

9. 7 – Abu Dhabi Dh13.4m ($3.9m)

An unnamed young Emirati businessman bought plate No 7 in 2016 to celebrate the seven emirates, and because seven is a lucky number.