Sharjah's Africa Institute cancels architect David Adjaye's campus project

Following allegations made against Sir David Adjaye, founder of Adjaye Associated, Sharjah's Africa Institute has cancelled a major new campus project the architect had designed.

Designs for the new 32,000-square-metre campus for academic research were unveiled by the company two years ago.

However, following allegations of sexual misconduct and exploitation made against Sir David, the institute said it would not be proceeding with construction of the building.

“The Africa Institute is deeply troubled by the recently reported allegations regarding David Adjaye, and we have made the decision to cancel the building project with Adjaye Associates,” said Hoor Al Qasimi, president of Sharjah's Africa Institute.

“Our decision will not impact our robust research and educational programming at the institutes current facilities.

“The Africa Institute remains as committed as ever to our fellows, faculty and staff, and to our mission of training a new generation of critical thinkers in African and African diaspora studies, serving as a model of excellence in research, teaching and documentation.”

The UK's Financial Times reported last week that three women formerly employed by the company have accused Sir David and his practice of various forms of exploitation that went unchecked for years, including alleged sexual assault and harassment.

David Adjaye's design for Sharjah's sprawling Africa Institute. Photo: Supplied

Sir David rejected the claims but has resigned from a number of roles so the allegations did “not become a distraction”.

“Although I continue to strongly reject the very serious allegations against me, it is important that they do not become a distraction for those organisations where I hold a personal role,” he said.

“In order to focus on restoring trust and accountability, I have agreed to stand aside from those personal roles with immediate effect.”

The Royal Institute of British Architects awarded Sir David a royal gold medal in 2021. It said it would not comment on the “serious and concerning” allegations “until all the relevant facts have been determined”.

It added that anyone who has experienced “unacceptable behaviour in the workplace” from a member should report it to the organisation so that it can conduct its own investigation.

“We will not hesitate to take the appropriate action” when the organisation's code of conduct has not been met, said the body.

Industry regulator the Architects Registration Board said it “will investigate complaints against any architect that is alleged to have fallen below the standards set out in the Architects Code, or has been convicted of a criminal offence”.

Sir David is no longer working on the UK National Holocaust Memorial, nor is he part of the design team for the Multnomah County Library in Portland, Oregon.

He has also stepped down as architectural adviser to London Mayor Sadiq Khan and resigned as one of the Serpentine Galleries' trustees.

Sir David's previous projects include designing the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi and the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington.