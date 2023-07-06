A Closer Look: Abu Dhabi welcomes Tom Cruise for Mission Impossible premiere

In A Closer Look, The National offers an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week.

The stars were in town for the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One this week as crowds gathered to catch a brief glimpse of the main attraction.

Here to promote his latest film, Tom Cruise landed in Abu Dhabi to crowds of adoring fans.

Speaking of his fondness for the UAE, Cruise said he enjoyed his time shooting sections of the film here and particularly commended the crew.

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Maan Jalal to find out more about the spectacular premiere, as well as which other films have the Emirates as their backdrop.

