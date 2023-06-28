Dubai Airport expands children passport counters to Terminals 1 and 2

Dubai Airport has opened new children's passport counters at Terminals 1 and 2.

After the successful launch in April of a children's counter in Terminal 3, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs now has children-friendly counters in all terminals at the airport.

Young passengers with passports – aged between 4 and 12 – arriving on flights will be greeted by characters Salem and Salama, in a GDFRA employees uniform, before approaching the passport counter. Parents will also be able to get their passports stamped at the counter.

The first children to use the new counter at Terminal 1 on Wednesday were welcomed by Lt Gen Mohammed Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA Dubai, who visited the airport with his team.

The new children's passport control facility Terminal 1. Pawan Singh / The National

“They are the first of its kind platforms aimed at enhancing the travel experience for young passengers,” Lt Gen Al Marri told The National.

“In a bid to make the process of passport stamping more enjoyable and interactive, a new children-only platform has been launched, allowing kids to independently stamp their passports upon arrival.”

He said the initiative is designed to make Dubai a “city for everyone” for families arriving at the airport.

“It is important to create a welcoming and engaging environment for young travellers,” he said.

GDRFA Dubai said more than 10,423 children have used the counter at Terminal 3 between April and June this year.

“This experience for the child in Dubai airport is unique,” Lt Gen Al Marri said.

“We have children arriving at the airport and asking for the platform after they heard about it and saw clips on social media.”

Dubai hosted 3.1 million visitors in the first two months of 2023, according to the latest data from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.