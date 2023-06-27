Iraqi tree planter says meeting President Sheikh Mohamed was 'biggest joy of my life'

A community-spirited Abu Dhabi resident who helped turn his neighbourhood green by planting more than 200 trees has told of his “massive joy” at meeting President Sheikh Mohamed.

Sinan Al Awsi, 62, was featured in The National this month after he became a social media sensation for his eco-friendly efforts.

The Iraqi engineer, who has lived in the Emirates since 1999, has worked tirelessly over the past seven years to spruce up Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street.

He never sought acclaim for his work, but unwittingly came to fame when video footage of one of his regular planting rounds was widely shared online.

It led to him being nominated for the Abu Dhabi Awards, which honour community champions across the emirate, winning a 10-year-golden visa and an invitation to meet the President at Qasr al Bahr on June 13.

“Because of these trees, I managed to have a chance to meet the President and talk to him. That was the biggest joy in my entire life,” Mr Al Awsi said.

“I was extremely nervous when I entered the place. It was full of senior people and sheikhs. I couldn’t believe that I was metres away from the President.

“As I shook the hand of the President, all my tension was gone. It turned into a massive joy and I was delighted.”

Sheikh Mohamed asked Mr Al Awsi about his family and job before asking him to sit beside him in the meeting.

A life-changing week

“I told Sheikh Mohamed that I have three daughters and one son. I told him that once you assured the people not be worried during the pandemic time and that I firmly believe any good deed in the UAE will be valued and not be wasted,” said Mr Al Awsi.

“I thanked him for the precious time that he has dedicated to me. Sheikh Mohamed is a very humble person. When he was talking with me, I felt that I was talking to a friend.”

Sheikh Mohamed expressed appreciation for such benevolent initiatives in the country, state news agency Wam reported.

The President said that “all residents of the UAE are valued partners in the nation's development process”.

Abu Dhabi Residents Office contacted Mr Al Awsi and granted him the golden visa.

The renewable 10-year residency permits are given to people who have made an outstanding contribution to the country, have highly prized skills or work in key industries that are crucial to economic growth.

“In three days, I had the golden visa, as did all my family members. It was unforgettable week as I became a known person, met the President and get the golden residency,” he said.

Al Awsi is using a picture of his appointment with Sheikh Mohamed as his profile picture on WhatsApp.

He is planning to put down firm roots in the UAE – and plans to keep on planting.

“Abu Dhabi is a quiet and beautiful place to live. I love the city and it will be nice to retire here,” he said.

He previously told The National about his horticultural journey, which involved planting 105 coconut and 104 plumeria trees, in addition to more than 80 shrubs and flowers, transforming a 500-metre stretch into an urban oasis.

His work began when he was granted permission by his landlord and authorities to brighten up the area.

Mr Al Awsi, who has worked on engineering projects such as Sheikh Zayed Bridge, found he had another grand design taking shape.

He bought a lorryload of special soil, installed water pipes and planted the trees.

“Abu Dhabi Municipality has been very supportive with me and gave me permission to extend planting the trees,” he said.

Every Friday, on his weekend, he wakes and starts working and looking after the trees from 6am to 11.30am.

“I planted the trees for the sake of God, and I was invited to meet the President and get the golden visa. I don’t wish for anything more,” he said.

Mr Al Awsi is still watering and looking after his trees every day.

“I wish to plant more trees but there is no more space to plant,” he said.

“There are some villas behind the building, and I might start planting. I still want to plant more trees in Abu Dhabi.”