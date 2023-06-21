UAE to launch 20kg satellite to help companies and countries gain access to space

A small satellite built as part of a space initiative by the UAE and the UN is expected to launch on June 27.

The PHI-Demo CubeSat, a modular satellite with 12 units, is scheduled to blast off aboard a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia at 3.34pm, UAE time.

It is the first mission under the Payload Hosting Initiative, a platform by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre that offers opportunities in space to start-ups and countries developing their own space programmes.

The initiative includes the development of miniature satellites by MBRSC engineers, with technology from start-ups and companies integrated into it to help them gain access to space.

“PHI-Demo is an innovative initiative, the first of its kind in the region, designed to escort our partner entities' payloads to space while extending operational support," said Zakaria Al Shamsi, project manager of the initiative.

"This mission not only serves as our trail for all forthcoming PHI missions, but it also holds significant value as a programme that will be beneficial for a lot of organisations and entities in the region."

Th 20kg satellite has technology payloads from two companies.

One of them is a propulsion subsystem that uses water to fuel the spacecraft.

Built by UK company SteamJet Space Systems, the technology offers a greener and more sustainable use of space.

OQ Technology, a US company that hopes to build a global satellite constellation dedicated for 5G, built the other payload.

It includes an Internet of Things communication system that stores and forwards collected data from IoT devices in remote areas, industries and autonomous vehicles using 5G technology.

Mission control specialists at MBRSC will communicate with the satellite once it is in orbit, at an altitude of 550km.

Laboratories at the American University in Ras Al Khaimah and Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi will also be sending the satellite commands.

Solar panels on the satellite will be activated once it is in orbit.

"A meticulously planned five-day period has been allotted for this critical phase, during which the MBRSC technical team will maintain daily, precise 10-minute communications as the PHI-Demo traverses above the UAE," the space centre said.

"Upon successful completion of the five days, the team will embark on payload operations.

"Command operations will be expertly handled from the ground stations located within the university campus, with the university's faculty members leading the operation."

The next satellite under the Payload Hosting Initiative is the PHI-1 CubeSat.

Bahrain and Nepal were selected to add their technologies to the satellite.

Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency will develop the Aman payload, which will help secure communication between the satellite and ground station.

Nepal’s Antarikchya Pratisthan, a non-profit organisation, will build the Danfe Space Mission – technology that will study the operation of drones in space.