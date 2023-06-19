Book details UAE's geological journey of 600 million years

A book that has been translated into Arabic for the first time sheds light on the UAE's geological journey of more than 600 million years.

The book took more than a decade to prepare and details the country's geological structure, significant phenomena and eras, as well as mineral wealth.

The Geological Evolution in the UAE during more than six hundred million years of Earth's history was published by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Khalid Al Hosani, director of the geology and mineral resources department in the Ministry, told The National it marks a milestone as the first reference on the country's geology published in Arabic.

"The comprehensive text highlights the geological development of the nation over a span of more than 600 years," he said.

"It puts together results from various geological and geophysical studies and surveys conducted by the ministry in conjunction with several specialised international expertise houses."

The book provides a detailed overview of the UAE's dynamic geological evolution.

It features hundreds of geological maps and vivid colour illustrations, and will serve as a reliable scientific guide for geologists, scientists, researchers, academics, government agencies, and the mining industries sector.

"Additionally, the ministry is also engaged in a research project with the British Geological Survey," Mr Al Hosani said.

The British Geological Survey is a government agency that aims to advance geoscientific knowledge of the UK's landmass and its continental shelf by means of systematic surveying and research.

Mr Al Hosani the ministry and the agency signed an agreement to co-operate in areas of information exchange and research.

The primary focus is understanding the country's tectonic movements through successive geological times and the geological development of the country.

The Arabic version of the book Geological Evolution in the UAE took more than 10 years to complete. Photo: Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

"This significant research endeavour involved comprehensive aerial surveys that covered more than 80,000 square kilometres," he said.

It also incorporated geomagnetic, gravity, radiological and deep seismic surveys, providing invaluable insights about the deep structures within the Earth's crust.

"These surveys could potentially provide new tools for discovering new oil and gas resources," Mr Al Hosani said, adding that the UAE's mountain trails are another area of geological interest.

"These trails are home to rare geological structures and a wide array of rocks, and they serve as a national geological museum.

"They are a popular destination for geotourists, providing a unique view of the country's geological and environmental evolution over time."

Mr Al Hosani said that among the features found in these trails are the 96-million-year-old "ophiolite" rocks, which are sections of thick sea floor that have been pushed upwards to land.

"These rocks offer unique insights into the geological forces shaping the earth and contain potential hidden treasures."

He said they also serve as a global hot spot for geologists and researchers, because they offer a view of the transition from the continental margin to the deep ocean.

The ministry will also be nominating the Al Wathba Dunes Fossil Reserve and the Geopark in Sharjah for Unesco recognition as World Heritage sites and Geoparks.

“This is part of the nation’s commitment to preserving natural areas and fostering geoscientific tourism," Mr Al Hosani said.

“Sharjah Geopark's nomination is being done in collaboration with the environment and protected areas authority in Sharjah.”

He said the ministry's national programme for the protection of geological heritage and ecotourism, aims to preserve the nation's vital cultural, and geological diversity.

“The programme is geared towards promoting responsible tourism, enhancing environmental awareness, and establishing local and international partnerships to safeguard geological heritage.”