UAE outlines peaceful use of space exploration during UN committee address

UAE officials highlighted the significance of the peaceful use of outer space exploration during a UN committee address.

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology told member states there was an “unprecedented rate in the development of new technologies in the space sector”.

Mr Sharaf has been serving as the chair of the committee on the peaceful uses of outer space committee.

His appointment last year marked the first time the UAE had been selected to lead a UN space group.

The committee is made up of 100 member states who use the platform to address issues and exchange ideas.

Mr Sharaf told delegates in Vienna: “We have witnessed significant advancements in space endeavours since the last session of this distinguished committee – from getting the first images of early space from the James Webb Space Telescope to the first changing of the orbit of an asteroid and the continuous robotic exploration of the Moon and Mars.

“This past year serves as a testament to humankind's desire to reach further.”

Mr Sharaf said the UAE has made it a priority to create a “positive impact” through its chairmanship of the committee.

“This vital role of the committee and its subcommittees is particularly important nowadays when we are witnessing the thriving of space activities.”

He also hailed the “unprecedented rate in the development of new technologies in the space sector”

“Given the highly polarised global environment, the UAE worked on converging the different views and addressing critical topics related to space safety, stability, sustainability and security,” Mr Sharaf said.

Several countries have increased their militarisation of space in recent years, with technological developments intensifying following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The militarisation includes using weapons in space, carrying out cyber attacks on satellites, using signal jamming technology and possessing a large fleet of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites.

A number of cyber attacks were carried out on satellites operating over Ukraine when Russia invaded the country in February of last year.

Russia also used military-grade technology to carry out an anti-satellite test in November 2021.

The country destroyed one of its satellites but concerns were raised over the potential use of such weapons in an armed conflict.

The International Space Station was forced to manoeuvre last year to avoid a piece of junk from the Russian satellite following the test.

Salem Al Qubaisi, director-general of the UAE Space Agency, outlined the UAE's efforts to keep a safe and sustainable space environment.

“We strongly believe that the space sector can only be developed through regional and international collaboration and common initiatives,” he said.

“The UAE has participated in driving scientific research, technological advances and sharing knowledge with member states.

“We have launched joint missions, facilitated the exchange of expertise and delivered capability-building programmes to enable countries to harness the potential of space science and technology.”

He added: “We have been actively developing and reviewing our regulatory framework to ensure the safety and sustainability of space activities, in parallel with encouraging innovation and investments in the sector.”