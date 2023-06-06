Striking images released of Dh1 billion Dubai waterfront living development

Striking new images of a planned Dh1 billion Dubai residential community, which will be home to more than 200 waterfront properties, have been released.

South Bay, which will be constructed along Expo Road, will feature more than 800 villas and town houses, a 1km-long crystal lagoon, a 3km waterfront promenade and several beaches.

The luxury lifestyle scheme, which is being overseen by Dubai South Properties, is one of a number of significant projects taking shape in the emirate.

It is based in the Residential District within Dubai South, where ambitious plans for residential areas at Expo City Dubai are also gathering pace.

Renderings of South Bay were released by Dubai Media Office on Tuesday.

Sales will begin in September, but prospective buyers are already able to register their interest.

Starting prices for villas and town houses are listed from Dh2.7 million on the Dubai South Properties website, with handover earmarked for the final quarter of 2025.

Five-bed semi-detached properties are priced from Dh3.45 million, with five to 7-bed villas and mansions available from Dh5.6 million.

Dubai South Properties announced that Ginco General Contracting had been appointed to develop the initial phases of the scheme.

Expo residences

In March, Expo City Dubai offered a first glimpse of two new housing developments promoting sustainable living.

Renderings of Expo Central's Mangroves Residences and Expo Valley were been unveiled before the opening of a sales centre in the Sustainability District that month.

The major residential projects are central to the transformation of the sprawling world's fair site into a vibrant neighbourhood of apartments, town houses and villas, as well as 10km of cycling tracks, a 5km running track, children’s playgrounds and 45,000 square metres of parks and gardens.

Expo City Dubai districts are free from cars and single-use plastics. The design has retained 80 per cent of the original infrastructure, including 123 buildings.

Approximately one-third of the 4.38 square kilometre site has so far been built on.

Dubai's future takes shape

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, last week approved a new master plan for Palm Jebel Ali – which will occupy an area twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.

The long-planned tourist attraction – spearheaded by leading developer Nakheel – will include 80 hotels and resorts, green spaces and other leisure and retail amenities spanning 13.4 square kilometres.

The project will add about 110km of coastline to Dubai, offering beachside living to 35,000 families.

The scheme aims to become an “aspirational residential destination in the city”, Dubai Media Office reported.

It is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed last year to meet the needs of Dubai's growing population and allow the emirate to achieve the lofty goals of its development plan.