Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed meets US National Security Adviser at White House

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House.

They spoke about the strategic partnership between the Emirates and Washington, and discussed global and regional issues, state news agency Wam reported.

The two sides lauded their vital partnership.

Mr Sullivan praised the UAE’s leadership as it works towards hosting the Cop28 UN climate summit in November, and its commitment to becoming a global leader in clean energy technologies, including through the US-UAE Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy.

The two sides also underscored the importance of building trusted technology ecosystems and the potential for advanced technology to improve human welfare in the Middle East region and globally, Wam reported.

Mr Sullivan confirmed Washington’s commitment to deterring threats against the UAE and other US allies, while also working diplomatically to de-escalate conflicts and reduce tensions in the region.

Additionally, Sheikh Tahnoun and Mr Sullivan explored ways to deepen and expand the Abraham Accords, including through the I2U2 grouping – comprising India, Israel, the US and UAE – as well as shared goals towards building a more integrated, prosperous, and stable Middle East region.

Both sides said they are looking forward to remaining in close contact on these and other issues.