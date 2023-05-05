US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia

The conflict in Yemen will be a 'significant topic'

Jake Sullivan at a news briefing at the White House in April. Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP
May 05, 2023
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for talks with Saudi leaders.

Mr Sullivan is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, AP reported, citing a person familiar with the travel plans.

“This weekend I will be in Saudi Arabia for meetings with its leadership,” Mr Sullivan said at an event organised by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a US-based think tank.

This handout satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on January 8, 2020 shows an overview of Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), northeast of the Iranian city of Qom.

Iran's Fordow fuel enrichment plant, north-east of Qom, in a satellite image. Photo: Maxar Technologies

He reiterated the US position towards Iran's atomic programme, saying the US will “take the necessary action to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon”.

Saudi Arabia and Iran began normalising relations earlier this year in a surprise China-brokered deal that saw them inch towards opening embassies in Tehran and Riyadh.

Mr Sullivan also said the conflict in Yemen would be “a significant topic” during discussions at the weekend, praising the parties for working on a “road map to ultimately bring the war to an end”.

Yemen has been witness to several milestones in its eight-year war, with Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen landing in Sanaa and negotiating with the Houthis during an almost week-long trip.

Another key event was an 877-person prisoner exchange among the warring sides with a similar swap set to take place on May 15.

Mr Sullivan, who is Biden's top aide on national security matters, has been closely involved in Middle East issues and reiterated Washington's firm commitment to the region, using a strategy he said was both “realistic and pragmatic”.

He said the strategy was based on “five basic elements: partnerships, deterrence, diplomacy and de-escalation, integration and values”.

Updated: May 05, 2023, 6:10 AM
