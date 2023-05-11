A Closer Look: Is Lionel Messi off to play in Saudi Arabia?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

It seems like top-level footballers have been flocking to the Middle East lately, as rumours of Lionel Messi leaving Paris St Germain for Al Hilal are rife.

Despite whispers of a "done deal", sources close to the Argentine still say his move to Saudi Arabia is not confirmed.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's sports editor Steve Luckings to find out if the star player really is going to make the Gulf his home.

