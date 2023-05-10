'As long as he's happy': Argentina boss Scaloni unconcerned about Messi's club future

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has said it does not matter where Lionel Messi plays his club football next season as long as his superstar forward is comfortable and happy.

Where Messi plies his trade in 2023/24 has been the subject of intense speculation for the past 10 days since Paris Saint-Germain suspended him for what the club described as an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia.

French media and AFP both reported Tuesday that a move to Saudi side Al Hilal was a "done deal", before Messi's father Jorge later took to social media to say no agreement has been signed and that the player will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

Messi's former club Barcelona are also keen to bring the 35-year-old back to Camp Nou but the club's finances are proving a hinderance.

Scaloni, who coached Messi and Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year, is confident the noise around Messi will not affect his performances for the national team.

"Let him go to where he will feel comfortable with his teammates and the club's fans," Scaloni told Qatar's Al-Kass channel.

"The matter does not affect us as a national team as long as he's happy when he joins us and we need him to be happy."

Last week, Messi issued an apology to PSG for his trip to Saudi Arabia, where he is an ambassador for the country's tourism board.

Messi returned to training with PSG on Monday, the same say he was crowned Sportsman of the Year at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards, in Paris.

His club suspension saw him miss Sunday's 3-1 win at Troyes that saw the Parisians open up a six-point lead over Lens in Ligue 1 with four games remaining. It remains to be seen whether coach Christophe Galtier will recall Messi for PSG's run in after his serves the final week of his ban.

His contract at the Parc des Princes expires in June and neither party will exercise the option to extend for another 12 months.

It has been widely reported that Hilal have tabled a mammoth €400 million offer to Messi to join the Riyadh-based club next season.