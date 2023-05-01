Sharjah celebrates blue-collar workers at Labour Day festival

Four days of celebrations came to an end on Monday, marking the vital contribution of blue-collar workers in Sharjah.

Labourers were provided with free medical and dental check-ups, and were treated to live music and dance shows.

The variety of events were held at Al Sajaa Labour Park to coincide with International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day, which was marked across the globe on Monday.

The large-scale event was organised by Sharjah's Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA).

The UAE is home to millions of labourers who form the backbone of the country's economy, particularly in the construction sector where they have laid the foundations for mega projects such as Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Museum of the Future.

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, chairman of LSDA, said workers turned out in large numbers to enjoy the festival.

He spoke of the vision of the emirate's leadership to deliver "an attractive and decent work environment in Sharjah for both workers and employers".

“It is a rare event in the region to show our commitment to promote human values among all segments of society," he said. "We aim to contribute to workers' well-being, decent working and living conditions.”

Workers queued at a mobile dental clinic for tests and treatment, while others queued for free medical examinations.

Naser Al Islam, 27, a construction worker from Bangladesh, told The National he had come with his to watch live performances after sunset.

“I returned from my work in a construction site to the labour camp and walked to the park with my workmates,” Mr Al Islam said. "It is a nice atmosphere to enjoy music and songs.

He attended workshops and an awareness event held by Sharjah Police on employment rights.

One of the highlights of the festival was the forming of a human chain of workers drawn from all parts of the world, to underline the importance of promoting unity and equality.

Zahid Khan, 24, a worker from Pakistan, said the yoga, folk and martial shows enthralled onlookers.

He said he was happy that such an event had been staged.

“We felt that other segments of the society are close to us,” he said. "I feel safe and happy by living and working in the UAE without discrimination to support my family back home."

Volunteers from Emirates Red Crescent distributed free meals to workers in a box with a message saying ‘We are grateful’.

“We enjoyed a free meal in the park distributed by officials,” Mr Khan added. "Having a meal with nice music and shows creates a positive atmosphere for workers."

Al Sajaa Labour Park opened to the public in September 2021 to provide a valuable recreational space for up to 100,000 Sharjah workers.