YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri attends Dubai charity iftar for children with special needs

Social media celebrities, business owners and even movie stars came together to help children of determination and their families feel included during a special iftar hosted by Dar Al Ber Society this week.

The iftar on Tuesday night at the society’s function hall on Sheikh Zayed Road was attended by more than 250 people.

“It has been our tradition for many years to share our happiness with society's special friends during Ramadan,” said a representative from Dar Al Ber Society.

“This helps our special friends and their families feel being part of the mainstream society and get to mingle with people from different walks of life, especially inspirational people like Khalid Al Ameri and his wife Salama Mohamed.”

Khalid Al Ameri, an Emirati influencer who attended with his wife Salama and their two children, addressed the crowd, during which he emphasised the importance of coming together as a community and learning from one another to create a more inclusive society.

“It's important that as a community we learn from each other and see how we can help each other and to take these messages we learnt into our own communities and countries,” he said.

Al Ameri, who said his son Abdullah is on the autism spectrum, also spoke of his pride at how the country’s leadership has redefined disability.

“Words are powerful and by identifying them as people of determination, they are treated as such,” he said.

He urged people to take the country’s policies regarding people of determination and push them forward.

“That’s why it's very important for us to be here," he said.

This year's iftar attracted an impressive turnout of other special guests, such as French actor, singer and model Irka Bochenko, who featured in the 1979 James Bond film Moonraker.

“It makes me feel that I’m giving something by being here,” she told The National.

“We have to treat these children normally, they are humans, yes different, but we are all different.”

Special guest Khalid Al Ameri with his wife Salama Mohamed at the Dar Al Ber Society iftar. Ruel Pableo / The National

Creating a more inclusive society

Families who were at the event said they were touched by the Dar Al Ber Society's efforts to accommodate all children, regardless of their abilities.

Asma Zakaria, 50, mother of 14-year-old Mohtashim, from Pakistan, who has Down syndrome said: “We were thrilled to receive this invitation.

“Our son was happy. It’s a wonderful opportunity for him to socialise and feel included, especially since he hasn’t been going to school since the pandemic,” Ms Zakaria said.

Aysha Nigar from India, whose son Sulaiman Khan, 6, has Aicardi-Goutieres syndrome, a rare inherited disease that mainly affects the brain, immune system, and skin, shared similar sentiments.

“It has brought happiness to our family," Ms Nigar said.

She said this is not the first invitation for the family and that such events truly show the community's support for children like Sulaiman.

While the charity is the biggest sponsor, local businesses including Unilever, Igloo Ice Cream, AccountabilityUAE, Fury Lion, PAverse and Amis Maison, among others, have pitched in.

“We suggested the idea of partnering with Dar Al Ber on this event to a number of our clients and they were immediately on board,” said Sam Martin from Ezone Business Setup company.

“We all wanted to do something good for the community because through understanding and collaboration, a more inclusive society is possible for all.”

She said staff from their company and also their clients’ staff volunteered to help with the event’s set-up.

Asha Dodohia, owner of Aroushi Beauty salons, was present along with her staff giving children and their families henna designs.

“Contribution doesn’t have to be money. When you see their smiles as we give them what they didn’t expect they would get, it's a joy,” she said.