President Sheikh Mohamed receives call from Israeli Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received a call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's determination to pursue a path towards “peace and stability” in the region.

He also affirmed the UAE's commitment to cementing diplomatic ties with Israel, which were formally established through the signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020.

The President added that bilateral relations with Israel were part of a strategic approach to peace and development, which he described as an aspiration for the entire region, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Abraham Accords provided an effective framework to enhancing ties between the nations and emphasised ongoing collaborations across several sectors and fields.

He pointed to the UAE-Israel Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into effect on April 1, and shared ambitions to deliver a successful Cop28 in the UAE later this yer.

In addition, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would work with Israel, fellow Arab nations, and international partners to avoid regional escalation and advance a path to peace and stability. He added that the UAE would support all positive action towards achieving these important goals.

Growing ties

Emirati Majed Al Seyabi is keen to be a part of building ties with the Israeli people and companies as part of the Abraham Accords.

The two nations have strengthened partnership in a variety of fields — including the economy, trade, security and tourism — in the years since signing the Abraham Accords.

The Emirates opened an embassy in Tel Aviv in July 2021, months after naming its first envoy to the country.

Mohammed Al Khaja was sworn in as ambassador to Israel by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at a ceremony at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog paid a two-day visit to the UAE in January 2022, during which he discussed efforts to support peace and build partnerships with new friends.

In January, the UAE embassy in Washington announced the Emirates would begin teaching about the Holocaust in its schools for the first time.

The move was welcomed by Israeli government figures and Jewish community groups.