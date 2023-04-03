Etihad Airways flight returned to Bengaluru airport over 'technical issue'

An Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi returned to Bengaluru airport shortly after take-off on Sunday night, due to a “technical issue”, the airline said.

The Abu-Dhabi based carrier said flight EY237 made a normal landing back into Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru, southern India, where checks were performed on the Airbus A321.

“The required technical inspections were completed and the flight continued to Abu Dhabi, where it landed early this morning,” an airline official told The National on Monday.

Read more Etihad Airways signs interline and codeshare pacts with six airlines to boost connectivity

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority,” the official said. “We apologise for any disruption to … plans.”

Flight tracking website, Flightradar24, showed the flight landing at Abu Dhabi International Airport at about 4am local time on Monday. It had been due to arrive at 11:25pm on Sunday.

The Airbus A321 can carry between 170 to 220 passengers.