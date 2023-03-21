UAE weather: Rain hits Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates

Rain clouds swept the UAE on Tuesday and wet weather is forecast for the next few days.

Light showers, accompanied by thunder at times, fell on Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Masafi, Al Ain, Ghantoot and some parts of Abu Dhabi city on Tuesday morning.

Rain is forecast for the north and east on Tuesday afternoon and evening in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan.

Further rain has been forecast for the west and the Northern Emirates until Thursday.

The wet weather will cause temperatures to drop to between 12°C to 17°C, according to the National Centre for Meteorology.

The change in temperature, cloudy conditions and haze will whip up winds, resulting in rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Wind speeds could reach up to 50 kph on Thursday and Friday, the meteorology centre said.

Abu Dhabi Police advised motorists to drive carefully and to follow speed advisories on the motorways.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 11.2°C at Raknah in Al Ain.