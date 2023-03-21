The National wins Stevie Award for text-to-speech feature

The National has won a Middle East and North Africa Stevie Award for a feature on its website that allows visitors to listen to stories in English and Arabic.

The text-to-speech feature, developed with support from the Google News Initiative Innovation Challenges programme, involved extensive training of the translation engine to accurately translate expressions, idioms and colloquialisms, which are challenging in both the English and Arabic languages.

It was the first such feature for publishers in the region and continues to be popular with a growing audience.

The National received the bronze Stevie Award in the Innovation in Media, Visual Communications & Entertainment category at the Mena ceremony held on Saturday at the Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah.

Stevie Awards aim to recognise innovation in the workplace among government and private-sector entities.

This year's Mena event received more than 800 nominations from organisations across 18 countries.