UAE weather: Rain forecast for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and northern emirates

Rain is expected in parts of the UAE on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

The weekly report by the National Centre of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain in some areas — starting on Tuesday.

And weather portal windy.com said Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and some parts of Abu Dhabi will receive showers on Tuesday afternoon.

It will be cloudy on Tuesday, and convective rainclouds will bring showers, especially in the northern and eastern areas, said NCM.

Fresh winds will keep conditions cool.

Rain is expected in parts of the country from Tuesday. Photo: Windy.com

Skies will be generally clear on Wednesday and Thursday, but there is chance of cloud and dust during the day.

Light rain is likely in the north of the country on both days.

No rain is expected on Friday but it may be cloudy and hazy at times, said NCM.

Dust is likely to become more of a problem inland, as winds gust up to 45 kilometres an hour, creating driving hazards in some parts of the country by midweek.

On Sunday, parts of Al Ain received moderate rainfall, said the NCM.

The maximum temperature in Dubai on Monday was 32°C, with a low of 20°C, while in Abu Dhabi the high was 31°C and the low was 18°C.

In Dubai, the temperature this week will touch a high of 26°C with lows of 20°C. It will reach 31°C in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday but will dip to 26°C for the following three days. The minimum temperature will remain in the low 20s until Saturday.