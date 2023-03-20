Free parking in Sharjah around prayer times during Ramadan

Public parking in Sharjah will be free for one hour around the five prayer times throughout Ramadan.

It will also be free all day long on Fridays except for car parks in zones flagged with blue sign boards.

“The public car parks are subject to fees from 8am until midnight from Saturday to Thursday, but will be free around prayer times to give worshippers peace of mind,” said Obaid Al Tunaiji, director general of Sharjah Municipality.

Inspectors will be on duty to ensure proper parking and to prevent violations such as double-parking or blocking of other cars.

Read More Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Everything you need to know about the holy month

“We have work and inspection teams working round the clock during the holy month,” said Mr Obaid.

The municipality is planning seven inspection campaigns, in addition to daily inspection visits during Ramadan to all food centres and public venues in the emirate.

A total of 40 inspectors will be working to ensure the rules are being followed.

“The inspections aim to ensure rules are being followed at all food outlets concerning storage of foodstuffs and display of food for non-Muslims,” Mr Obaid said.

Littering and behaviour that disturbs others, such as setting up unlicensed tents in front of homes and turning up the volume when in public parks, are not permitted.

“We urge members of the public to support the municipality’s ongoing efforts to maintain a clean and peaceful environment for all by adhering to rules,” he said.

Members of the public can report any violations and negative behaviour by calling the municipality’s 993 hotline.