Caina Healey: Abu Dhabi school mourns teacher killed in road accident

Pupils and staff at Amity International school in Abu Dhabi are mourning their physical education teacher who was killed in a cycling accident on Wednesday morning.

Caina Healey, 35, who taught pupils aged three to 18, was cycling to work when she was hit by a car from behind.

The incident occurred before 6am on a bridge that crosses the E311 motorway, close to Taweelah area.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where she was pronounced dead.

The school said Ms Healey was popular, well respected and known for her dedication to fitness and her enthusiasm for sports.

She was a PE teacher, football coach and also taught swimming, athletics, netball, basketball and the school's triathlon team.

Ms Healey taught Year 11 pupils and helped them with their revisions over the past four years.

Before joining Amity School, she worked at Al Rawafed and the American International School in Abu Dhabi.

The news of her death sent shockwaves throughout the school and the wider Abu Dhabi community.

“This is, inevitably, a difficult time for the whole school community,” the school told The National.

“But it has been so heart-warming to see the compassion and support offered by pupils and staff to each other at a time when so many are struggling with their own complex and challenging emotions.”

Caina Healey was known for her dedication to fitness and her enthusiasm for sports, the school said. Photo: Amity School Abu Dhabi.

Many of Ms Healey’s pupils attribute their achievements and their values to the instructions and coaching they received from her, the school said.

“She was a truly exceptional teacher and tutor. You only have to look at the memorial board in our front reception to see the immense impact she had on the lives of her students and colleagues.”

No details about the accident have been confirmed by the police but it is believed the driver who struck Ms Healey reported the incident and is in custody.

The news was first posted on the Facebook page of the Raha Cycling community, of which Ms Healey was a member.

The cycling community expressed its deepest condolences to Ms Healey’s family and friends.

“Caina was a huge supporter of road cycling. Amongst her friends, she was much loved and her passing will leave a great void in the lives of many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and closest friends,” the post read.

All local Raha weekend riding events have been cancelled as a mark of respect.

The Irish embassy in the UAE also shared the sad news on Twitter.

"We are devastated by the loss of a dear member of our community in Abu Dhabi, Caina Healey. An incredible athlete, a caring teacher and a loving friend to many in the UAE. Caina was a shining light that left us far too soon," the embassy said.

Alison Milton, ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, also offered her condolences on Twitter.

"My deepest sympathies to all the Healey Family and all of Caina’s loved ones. It was extremely moving to meet Maureen, Lauren and so many of her friends earlier at the signing of the book of condolences," she wrote on Twitter.