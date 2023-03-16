President Sheikh Mohamed orders $3 million in aid for Palestinian town hit by violence

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered $3 million in financial aid to support the reconstruction of the Palestinian town of Hawara and help victims caught up in violent scenes last month.

The initiative will be implemented by Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport in co-operation with the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club, as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people, state news agency Wam reported.

The department held a meeting with a visiting Palestinian delegation, which included Hawara's mayor Moeen Dmaidi, to discuss the distribution of the funds.

One Palestinian was killed and scores injured when hundreds of Israeli settlers ran through the town's streets wielding iron bars and other weapons, setting fire to homes and cars after the fatal shooting of two Israelis by Palestinian gunmen.

The top Israeli general in charge of soldiers in the occupied West Bank accused settlers of carrying out a "pogrom" and spreading terror for rampaging through the area.

A "pogrom" is a mob attack, approved or condoned by the authorities, against a religious, racial, or national minority.