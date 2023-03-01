Israel's top West Bank general blasts settler 'pogrom' against Palestinians

Israel's top general in charge of soldiers in the occupied West Bank accused settlers who rampaged through a Palestinian town of carrying out a "pogrom" and spreading terror.

One Palestinian was killed and scores injured when hundreds of Israeli settlers ran through the streets of Hawara wielding iron bars and other weapons, setting fire to homes and cars after the fatal shooting of two Israelis by Palestinian gunmen.

A pogrom is a mob attack, often approved by authorities, against a religious, racial, or national minority. The term is usually applied to attacks on Jews in the Russian Empire in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

On Wednesday, Israeli police said they had detained a further six suspects allegedly involved in the Hawara attack. Eight Israeli suspects detained on the night of the rampage were released earlier in the week.

The condemnation of the violence from Maj Gen Yehuda Fuchs came as the military submitted an inquiry to him on a separate attack by settlers against Israeli soldiers. The incident involved Israeli citizens hurling rocks and other physical and verbal attacks as well as "rapidly accelerating" a car towards soldiers, according to a statement released by the military.

Expand Autoplay Palestinians argue with Israeli settlers a day after a shooting attack and violence in the West Bank town of Hawara. EPA

The general also told Israeli media that clashes between Israeli soldiers and settlers would eventually lead to deaths, accusing extremists of "spreading terror".

“This is not a case of ‘taking the law into their own hands’ because law-abiding people do not spread terror among a population and don’t throw stones at people randomly,” he added.

The confrontation between settlers and the military, one of whose main tasks is protecting settlements, comes as opposition Israeli politicians accuse the government of stoking tensions and failing to stem a deadly rise in violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

On Monday, opposition leader Yair Lapid said the government had "lost control" of the situation, placing blame at the feet of the "full-on right-wing government" led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Late on Tuesday night, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN said the Security Council has a "responsibility to shoulder, especially with regard to ... taking steps to provide protection to the civilian population, especially after the criminal and terrorist act by settlers" in Hawara.

The international body was meeting at the request of the UAE and called for an end to the violence in the West Bank.

UAE's ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, underlined the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomacy and urged "further talks" between Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Despite many calls for calm, there are fears that the rhetoric of some Israeli politicians and officials could worsen an already tense situation.

Read more UN Security Council calls for de-escalation after a wave of violence in occupied West Bank

After the attack on Hawara, National Security Committee head Zvika Fogel said Israel needed to "take the gloves off".

"I want to restore security for the residents of the state of Israel," he said. "How do we do that? We stop using the word ‘proportionality’. We stop with our objection to collective punishment."

On Tuesday, Israeli Minister of Public Diplomacy Galit Distel Atbaryan said that attacks on Israelis are "a fundamentalist religious war of brainwashed murderers who are programmed to seek Jewish blood since age zero".

Mr Netanyahu and Israeli Prime Minister Isaac Herzog both released statements condemning the violence in Hawara.

On Monday, the US released a report accusing Israel of not doing enough to prevent settler attacks in the West Bank.