A Closer Look: Inside one of Expo City Dubai's new residences

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

About one year after the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, property investors and home-buyers can make the world's fair site their home.

Everything from apartments, town houses and luxury villas are planned for the sustainable, car free residential area, with a phase one completion date of January 2026.

The National's reporter Ramola Talwar Badam speaks to host Sarah Forster about what we can expect from the upcoming development and why it is different to what we might have seen before.

