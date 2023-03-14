Expo City Dubai unveils plan for new homes priced from Dh1.2 million

Expo City Dubai will begin selling homes priced from Dh1.2 million ($330,000) as developers look to transform the former world's fair site into a bustling residential district.

Construction on the site in Dubai South has begun with plans to complete the first phase of villas by January 2026.

The first phase of Expo Valley will consist of 165 units — a mixture of five-bedroom villas, four- and five-bedroom semi-detached homes and three- and four-bedroom town houses, with prices starting at Dh3.4 million.

Villas built along a nature reserve, featuring wildlife and hiking trails, are expected to sell for up to Dh12 million.

“Expo Central and Expo Valley will redefine sustainable urban living, taking our high standards and everything you loved about Expo 2020 Dubai to create happy, connected communities”, said Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery Officer of Expo City Dubai.

Expo Valley, featuring lakes and wadis on what is currently desert, will be adjacent to the main Expo site.

It will feature car-free lanes and dedicated tracks for bicycles, with access to all the attractions of Expo City via a corridor for pedestrians, cyclists and autonomous vehicles.

Expo Central is being built in the heart of the World Expo, with apartment clusters overlooking Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park and within a five-minute walk of attractions such as the Surreal water feature.

Mangrove Residences will be the first cluster to launch, with three towers comprising 450 residences, priced from Dh1.2 million.

These will include one- to three-bedroom apartments, four-bed loft apartments and three-bed town houses with access to podium level gardens and sky terraces.

Bookings open on Wednesday when buyers can visit a newly-opened sales centre in the Sustainability District. It is also possible to download the brochure or contact residential@expocitydubai.ae.