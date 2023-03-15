Dubai Police take 1,300 drug-dealing websites offline in boost to cyber crime fight

Dubai Police teamed up with the UAE's telecoms regulator to block nearly 1,300 social media accounts and websites promoting illegal drugs last year.

The force uses dedicated electronic patrols to monitor attempts to sell illegal substances through online platforms.

Dubai Police made 100 arrests during an operation in 2021 targeting criminals leading a WhatsApp "drug delivery service".

Online offenders would typically share GPS co-ordinates of the location of the drugs, which were usually buried in the ground in remote areas.

“Dubai Police blocked 1,291 accounts and sites promoting illegal drugs," said Brig Eid Thani Hareb, director of the anti-narcotics department.

"It is part of the ongoing efforts to eliminate drugs and raise awareness of the public to avoid addiction.”

Police work with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to take criminal enterprises offline, which often operate from outside the country.

Members of the public are urged to report suspicious online activity, through the Dubai Police website and smart app and by calling 901.

Fight against drugs

Dubai Police seized more than 2.5 tonnes of drugs and more than 130 million painkiller pills in the emirate last year.

Officers also provided information to law enforcement agencies outside of the Emirates that contributed to the capture of 4.7 tonnes of drugs with an estimated street value of Dh690 million ($187.86 million).

The Hemaya International Centre helps to support drug rehabilitation and awareness efforts as part of the anti-narcotics department.

Col Abdullah Matar Al Khayat, manager of the centre, said it had referred 458 drug users to rehabilitation centres last year.

“We succeeded in supporting 543 others who were listed in the regular checks last year and didn't return to addiction,” he said.

“After studying many addiction cases, we found that some victims were successful in life and stable with their families but lack of awareness and making bonds with other drug addicts turn their lives.

“They were involved in different crimes because of their addiction to illegal drugs.”

The UAE has overhauled its drug laws to cut minimum sentences, provide leniency for first-time offenders and place a sharper focus on rehabilitation over punishment.

In a series of sweeping changes outlined in November 2021, people convicted of drug use and possession will serve time in secure detention offering treatment and education programmes rather than in prison with other criminals.

Deportation for expats in drug use and possession cases is no longer mandatory, with judges able to decide if someone convicted is allowed to stay.

The changes were detailed in full in the country's Official Gazette at the time.

First-time offenders can receive minimum sentences of three months as part of an approach aimed at integrating drug users back into society but imposing tougher punishments for serial offenders.