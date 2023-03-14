Sharjah Ruler to write book addressing misinterpretations of the Quran

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, plans to release a new book correcting falsehoods concerning the Quran.

Sheikh Dr Sultan, said his work would seek to address deliberate misinterpretations of verses of the religious text.

Inaccurate information about Islam served only to sow discord, particularly between the Muslim and Christian faiths, he said.

“Lying and falsifying facts lead to many misfortunes, and revealing facts requires research and study and a lot of effort, but its worth it,” he said during the live radio programme Al Khat Al Mubasher (The Direct Line), of which he is a regular contributor.

He cited an event in history as an example of the ramifications of a single lie.

“When the Portuguese were expelled from Hormuz by the English and Persian forces in 1622AD, their leader, Rui Freire de Andrade, claimed he had resisted but been captured and imprisoned, and that he must return,” the Sharjah Ruler said during the broadcast.

The leader’s claims were false but were the reason behind the Portuguese return, said Sheikh Dr Sultan.

“In order for them to be able to return, Pope Urban VIII, head of the Catholic Church in Rome, issued a statement.

“I have been able to obtain this statement which is a 1.5-metre-long and 1-meter-wide leather manuscript that is not available at the Vatican.”

The statement directed all Christian establishments including churches to raise funds and impose taxes to help the Portuguese return to the Hormuz, Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

“They returned in 1624 and their intention was to Christianise people but they were defeated and none of them returned. All of this happened because of one lie.”

He said some interpreters have purposely mistranslated Quran verses, giving them meanings that contradict the Quran itself.

“They were turning the verses around and distorting their meanings,” he said.

“We strive to highlight facts and write correct historical events by vanquishing rumours and lies.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan, who has led his emirate for more than 50 years, is also one of the nation's most respected historians. He has an extensive knowledge of culture and religion.

The UAE, which prides itself on being home to people from about 200 nationalities, continues to work to promote religious harmony.

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House opened to the public.

The visitor attraction features a mosque, synagogue and church.

President Sheikh Mohamed said its establishment was in line with the nation's celebration of diversity and tolerance.

“The UAE has a proud history of people from diverse communities working together to create new possibilities,” wrote Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.

“As the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress.”

