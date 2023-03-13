UAE weather: Rain expected until Wednesday

Some parts of the UAE will have a wet start to the week with intermittent rain forecast until Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Monday will be cloudy for much of the country, with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas.

The winds will be generally light to moderate, and fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust.

Charts from forecaster Windy.com show rain will reach the western region of Abu Dhabi on Monday afternoon, before moving to Abu Dhabi city and into Dubai on Monday night, spreading to the east coast in Fujairah and parts of Sharjah early on Tuesday morning.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi and 34°C in Dubai, with lows of 21°C and 23°C respectively.

On Tuesday, it will be cloudy again, with a chance of rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas during the daytime.

According to Windy.com, Tuesday afternoon will see rain and possible thunderstorms over the east coast in Fujairah and parts of Sharjah.

It will be humid on Tuesday night with the possibility of mist formation on Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.

Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with a chance of rainfall in the afternoon.

Overnight humidity will see fog or mist affect some coastal and inland areas on Thursday morning. It will be fair to partly cloudy at times during the day.

Friday will be partly cloudy and dusty at times. Windy conditions could cause sandstorms in some northern and eastern areas.

