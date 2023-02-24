Malaysia's king arrives in Abu Dhabi

The King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, arrived in the UAE on Friday on a state visit.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and various officials received the king upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport, state news agency Wam reported.

It is the second visit by the Malaysian monarch to the Emirates in three months.

In December, he was in Abu Dhabi to witness the signing of a historic oil deal between the two nations.

The agreement was signed between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Malaysia's Petronas to unlock hydrocarbon resources in the emirate.

It aims to build on the strong ties between the countries and marked the first time a Malaysian company invested in hydrocarbons in Abu Dhabi.

Under the six-year concession agreement, Petronas will hold a 100 per cent stake and operational power to explore and appraise unconventional oil in the block, which covers an area of more than 2,000 square kilometres, Wam reported.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also visited the UAE, in March 2021. He met the nation's leaders and they discussed ways to further co-operate and build partnerships in trade, renewable energy, food security and other sectors.

In 2019, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who was at the time Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended the King of Malaysia's coronation in Kuala Lumpur.