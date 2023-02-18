Police arrest unruly fans after Khor Fakkan's last-minute win against Sharjah

Sharjah Police arrested several brawling fans after Khor Fakkan's dramatic last-minute win against Sharjah FC on Friday.

Aylton Filipe's 89th-minute header secured three points for Khor Fakkan at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium.

Sharjah came close to finding an equaliser minutes later, but Caio Lucas's long-range shot was saved by goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani.

Following the match, Sharjah Police said several fans got into a brawl and were arrested.

“Sharjah Police dealt with a quarrel after the end of the Sharjah and Khor Fakkan match in the Adnoc Pro League and the necessary measures were taken against those who caused the fighting,” the force said on its social media channels.

The fans were released after they signed a pledge not to repeat their acts of public disorder.