President Sheikh Mohamed meets Lt Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan

President Sheikh Mohamed received Lt Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, who arrived in the UAE on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was held in Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Gen Al Burhan to the UAE, wishing Sudan and its people stability, reconciliation and peace.

They reviewed the UAE-Sudan relations and opportunities to further improve co-operation and joint work in various domains, Wam news agency said.

Gen Al Burhan briefed Sheikh Mohamed on political developments in Sudan.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supported various efforts and initiatives for stability and prosperity in Sudan.

Gen Al Burhan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support to Sudanese people.

READ MORE President Sheikh Mohamed meets world leaders at World Government Summit 2023

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.