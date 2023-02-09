A Closer Look: Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so deadly - and what happens next?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

More than 17,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria and tens of thousands have been injured since the earthquake that struck in the early hours of Monday in Gaziantep.

It is the world's worst earthquake since a 9.1-magnitude tremor and tsunami struck Japan and South-East Asia in March 2011, killing about 20,000.

We hear from Nada MaucourantAtallah who is in Turkey, and host Sarah Forster speaks to foreign news editor James Haines-Young about how this tragedy has unfolded so far.

