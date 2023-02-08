UAE team rescue Syrian family trapped under rubble in Turkey

Emirati search and rescue teams have pulled a Syrian family of four from the rubble in Turkey after earthquakes rocked the region this week.

Under Operation Gallant Knight/2, the team recovered a mother, her son and two daughters from what remained of their house.

The search focused on the Kahramanmaraş area and took more than five hours to complete.

Medical teams rushed to attend to the injured family before they were transferred to a hospital in Turkey.

Friends and family of the rescued family were at the site where the house collapsed, according to state news agency Wam, which was with the Emirati rescue team at the time.

Read more Politics and class warfare taint Syria's earthquake response

The rescue brought a rare moment of joy during a disaster that has so far killed more than 11,200 people.

Nearly 9,000 people have died in Turkey and tens of thousands have been injured by the earthquake in Gaziantep, according to figures from Afad, Turkey’s disaster and emergency authority.

The disaster is now the world's worst earthquake since a 9.1-magnitude tremor and tsunami struck Japan and South-East Asia in March 2011, killing nearly 20,000.

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria now exceeds 11,000.

More than 900 buildings were damaged in the city of Gaziantep alone.

Humanitarian aid collected in Dubai to be sent to earthquake victims: in pictures