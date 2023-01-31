Passenger on Abu Dhabi to India flight 'tied to seat after attacking cabin crew'

A passenger on a flight from Abu Dhabi to India allegedly attacked cabin crew after being told to leave a business class seat.

The Italian woman was accused of punching a member of staff and spitting at another on a Vistara flight to Mumbai on Monday.

Media reports in India stated she had to be tied to her seat due to her unruly conduct.

The Times of India reported that the traveller was also accused of removing her clothing and littering the plane.

It said the dispute began when a crew member objected to her leaving economy class to sit in business class.

A Vistara representative said, “In view of continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer."

Read More Cabin crew forced to restrain unruly passenger on Pakistan to Dubai flight

The passenger's lawyer denied the allegations, saying it was a "false story".

He told the BBC she was uncomfortable in her seat and asked to be moved to a vacant one, which caused a disagreement with staff.

He said she was not allowed to use the bathroom due to turbulence and was later tied up.

She was arrested on arrival at Mumbai Airport and produced before the court.

A senior Mumbai police official told the local media the woman was "booked for misbehaving".

"We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go," said Dikshit Gedam, a deputy commissioner of police.

The world's safest airlines in 2023 - in pictures