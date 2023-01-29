UAE weather: temperatures in single digits in many areas

The UAE woke to chilly conditions on Sunday with temperatures in the single digits in many areas.

In Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the mercury was below 10ºC - rare in urban areas - with similar conditions in Abu Dhabi.

The National Centre of Meterology forecast lows of 3ºC in rural and mountainous locations.

It forecast 22ºC at the hottest part of the today, with cool winds throughout.

The seas are very rough and swimmers are warned to take care.

The next few weeks are likely to be the coldest of the year, and follow heavy downpours in Dubai and the north last week.

January and February are the wettest months of the year, with several days of rain in each month common, followed by temperatures rising in late February and early March.

Ramadan, which begins in March this year, is likely to be the coolest holy month in the Gulf for close to 20 years.