UAE weather: Rain expected in northern and eastern areas

Forecasters have issued a yellow alert for the northern and eastern areas of the UAE today.

NCM said residents can expect rain in Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and eastern parts of Dubai.

It said conditions will be partly cloudy and dusty.

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to reach a maximum of 24°C, dropping to a low of 15°C at night.

There will be moderate to fresh winds.

NCM said there is a further chance of rain in some northern and eastern areas on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with light to moderate winds each day.