Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed unveils Cop28 logo

The UAE unveiled the new logo of Cop28 on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, unveiled the emblem of the event, to be hosted by the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

The launch was held at the Cop28 stand at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, held at Adnec.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of Cop28 and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and other senior officials were present.

Led by the “one world” concept, the logo's spherical design in light and dark green includes images of people, renewable energy technologies, wildlife and nature, news agency Wam said.

It represents the wealth of resources and emphasises the need for innovation to drive sustainable development.

The design serves as a reminder to countries to support urgent climate action.

It is intended to underscore that Cop28 is a Cop for all, including public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth.

Photo: Victor Besa / The National

It also promotes the message that Cop28 will be a Cop of action, achieving results on mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.

Dr Al Jaber said: “We live in one world, a world where we need to collaborate and co-operate like never before to make the transformational progress needed to reach the Paris Agreement.

“Cop28 will be a Cop for action and a Cop for all, bringing together the global north and south and leaving no one behind.

“Cop28 in the UAE will seek to find global consensus so that we can go further and faster and move from goals to getting it done.”

The logo will feature on the newly launched website and at Expo City Dubai.

Earlier in January, the Cop28 UAE Presidency announced a leadership team to work closely with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Cop27 organisers in setting the agenda for the summit.

The UAE looks forward to welcoming the world to Cop28 and to working together for ambitious outcomes, Wam said.