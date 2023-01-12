A Closer Look: What next for Etihad Rail?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

One of the most popular talking points in the Emirates is the progress of the national railway, which recently hit another milestone.

The UAE-wide network's first marine bridge stretches a kilometre across the Arabian Gulf and connects Abu Dhabi’s sprawling Khalifa Port to the emirate's mainland.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to reporter Nilanjana Gupta to get the details on how the project is coming along and if there are any more milestones in the near future.

