South Quay an important addition to port infrastructure, President Sheikh Mohamed says

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Tuesday visited Khalifa Port's new South Quay.

The facility, which became operational in December 2020, has boosted the ability of the port to handle different types of cargo and service a wide variety of ships.

"The opening of the new South Quay at Khalifa Port is an important addition to our country’s ports infrastructure," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

"Its establishment builds upon the longstanding role that the UAE’s trade and logistics capabilities have played in our nation’s progress and development."

The South Quay facility, with two berths and a 37,000-square-metre terminal yard, was completed ahead of schedule during the pandemic, Abu Dhabi Ports said at the time.

The development is a part of Dh4 billion expansion of the port.

Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the UAE outside the oil and gas sector, use the complex in addition to its own nearby docks for bauxite shipments, Abu Dhabi Ports said.

The first bauxite shipment destined for EGA’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery anchored at the quay on December 2020.

Abu Dhabi is diversifying its economy amid a push to reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons, boost foreign investment and promote trade through development of its ports.

“The introduction of the South Quay, together with the adjacent Khalifa Port Logistics development, will dramatically boost Khalifa Port’s ability to handle any type of cargo and service a wide variety of customers,” Abu Dhabi Ports said on the first day of operations.

Abu Dhabi recorded a 12 per cent rise in non-oil foreign trade to Dh124 billion ($33.7 billion) in the first half of the year.

Total exports in the six months to the end of June climbed 26 per cent to Dh49.5 billion, while imports and re-exports increased 4 per cent and 6 per cent to Dh51.5 billion and Dh23 billion, respectively, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Abu Dhabi Ports is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies that owns stakes in companies spanning key sectors of the economy, including media, utilities, aviation and health care.