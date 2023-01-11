Russia to send rescue ship to bring home astronauts trapped in space

Russia will send a rescue ship next month to bring a group of astronauts back to Earth after their spacecraft sustained catastrophic damage.

Three astronauts – two Russians and one American – arrived on the International Space Station in September on a Soyuz ship that was meant to take them home in March.

However, a coolant leak in December left the spacecraft heavily damaged and will be brought back to Earth uncrewed in autonomous mode.

Instead, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos will send another Soyuz spacecraft on February 20 to bring back Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev and Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio.

A stream of particles, thought to be liquid and possibly coolant, sprays out of the Soyuz spacecraft on the International Space Station. Nasa TV / Reuters

“Experts concluded: Soyuz MS-22 should descend to Earth without a crew,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

“Launch of Soyuz MS-23 on February 20, 2023, in unmanned mode.”

The space agency said that the damage was caused by a meteoroid, which left a tiny hole on the exterior of the spaceship.

“It has been experimentally proven that the damage to the radiator pipeline occurred as a result of a meteoroid impact . The hole diameter is less than 1mm,” said Roscosmos.

The rescue plan means that the astronauts will spend a longer duration on the space station and will return on the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft.

Originally, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub and Nasa astronaut Loral O'Hara were meant to use the spacecraft for their ISS mission, but they are no longer going.