President Sheikh Mohamed makes new ministerial appointments

President Sheikh Mohamed has appointed Ali Al Shamsi as secretary general of the Supreme Council for National Security.

Mr Al Shamsi will take on the rank of minister following the federal decree, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

He served as deputy secretary general of the council since 2014 and was named chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in October 2021.

Mr Al Shamsi is also a director on the board of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre and member of the board of trustees of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy.

Sheikh Mohamed also named Saif Al Aryani, who previously served as secretary general of the security council, as an adviser in the Presidential Court, with the rank of minister.

Both decrees came into effect from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.