Comet not seen for 50,000 years set to fly past the Earth

A bright comet that has not entered the inner solar system for 50,000 years is set to fly past Earth later this month.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is getting brighter as it moves closer to the planet and could even be visible to the naked eye in Northern Hemisphere countries, including the UAE, if the skies are clear.

Nasa said that the comet will appear in late January and early February, lighting up the skies with a greenish glow and its striking dust tail.

“In late January and early February 2023, the comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) should be visible in the morning sky with binoculars and might become bright enough to see with the naked eye, especially from a dark area with clear skies,” the space agency said.

A comet is a celestial object made up of ice and dust. They are leftovers from when the solar system was formed billions of years ago.

What's Up for January? Two conjunctions, winter stars, and a comet you can find with binoculars. ☄️ See details, downloads, and more tips at https://t.co/JQ69n8jYTy pic.twitter.com/JSpbi4VbZm — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) December 29, 2022

This comet was discovered by astronomers in March last year. At its closest approach in February, the comet will pass 42,500,000km from Earth.

“How bright a comet appears depends both on things we can predict — how close it is to the Earth and how close it is to the Sun, and on what we cannot predict — how much gas and dust it is giving off,” said Nasa.

The comet’s visibility will depend upon the weather, including if there will be interference from the Moon or clouds.

It should be observable at the end of January and on February 1 and 2.

Stargazers will also be able to watch the passing of the comet on YouTube.

