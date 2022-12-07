Skydivers or space junk? Mystery objects spotted flying across UAE skies

Mystery objects flying across the UAE's skies have been spotted by residents.

Several videos showing bright-red lights streaking through the night sky above Dubai were posted on social media.

Dubai Bling star and radio presenter Kris Fade posted a video on Instagram, asking: "Is this a meteor shower or something else?"

One of his followers replied, saying that they were skydivers.

“Sorry guys, these were skydivers, with flares on. We saw the plane drop them off … friends of my husband. They are amazing,” the comment read.

Another commenter said: “It wasn’t a meteor shower, it was a wingsuit pyro skydive!”

The video was shared on Twitter by Stefan Williams, a stock market analyst in Dubai.

"Just filmed this above the UAE. Any idea what this is?," he asked. "Meteor shower? First time I see it in Dubai."

Some commented that it could have been space junk, such as satellite debris burning up in the atmosphere.

There have been viral videos in the past in other parts of the world that showed satellites, including SpaceX's Starlink satellites, streaking across the night skies as they burn up.

Fireball spotted in UK skies turns out to be space debris