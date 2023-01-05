A Closer Look: From tax to unemployment support, here’s what 2023 holds

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

As we start the new year, a number of laws and requirements are coming into effect.

The UAE's new employment insurance scheme, Emiratisation programme and corporate tax laws all become a reality in 2023.

Whether you are an employee or employer in the Emirates, these could affect you.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to reporter Deepthi Nair to get the details on how these changes will affect UAE residents.

Read more

Private sector firms to face fines for failing to hit Emiratisation targets from January 1

Everything you need to know about the UAE’s new unemployment insurance scheme