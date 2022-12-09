UAE issues corporate tax law, paving way for implementation in 2023

The UAE issued its federal corporate tax law on Friday that will levy a headline 9 per cent rate on taxable Income exceeding Dh375,000 ($102,000).

Taxable income below the aforementioned threshold will be subject to a 0 per cent rate of corporate tax.

The Federal Decree-Law No. (47) of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses provides the legislative basis for the introduction and implementation of a federal corporate tax in the UAE and is effective for financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023, the Ministry of Finance said on its website.

"The introduction of corporate tax is intended to help the UAE achieve its strategic objectives and accelerate its development and transformation," the ministry said.

"The certainty of a competitive corporate tax regime that adheres to international standards, together with the UAE’s extensive network of double tax treaties, will cement the UAE’s position as a leading jurisdiction for business and investment," it said.

The UAE corporate tax regime builds from best practices globally and incorporates principles that are internationally known and accepted, the ministry said.

The average top corporate tax rate among EU27 countries is 21.3 per cent, 23.04 per cent among OECD countries, and 69 per cent in the G7, according to the Tax Foundation in Washington DC.

More to follow