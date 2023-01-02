Three gang members jailed after fatal attack on rivals in Dubai

Three members of a gang who killed a rival and injured another in an attack over bootleg alcohol have each been sentenced to five years in jail.

The men, aged 26, 27 and 34 and from Nigeria, attacked Indian rivals in Al Quoz, Dubai, in November in an effort to warn against operating in the area.

Dubai Criminal Court was told the attackers were supplied with knives and swords by an Indian man referred to as TS in court records. He was also given a five-year prison sentence for aiding and abetting.

One man died in the attack and another was severely injured.

The attackers also stole a mobile phone valued at Dh400 ($109), the court heard.

During a hearing last week, they were convicted of assault causing death after the court was told there was not believed to be sufficient intent for a murder charge to be brought.

“The fight happened between bootleggers over a dispute on selling alcohol in the area. There was furious rivalry between the two parties,” said a police officer in court records.

“The suspects used knives, swords and bats to attack the Indian group. They spread fear in the area by damaging parked cars.”

Police said three Nigerian men were arrested but other gang members remain at large. Officers seized swords and meat cleavers used to carry out the attack.

Medical records showed the deceased sustained a fractured skull and severe injuries to the shoulder, right arm and left thigh. He was taken to hospital but died shortly after. The attackers were identified by the surviving victim.

The verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.