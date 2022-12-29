Man in Dubai sentenced to 10 years in jail for killing friend with piece of wood

Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for murdering his friend.

The man is still at large and the ruling was delivered on Wednesday in his absence. He will be deported once he serves his term.

The man will have the right to appeal the sentence if he is caught or surrenders.

The verdict was based on a police investigation and evidence given by a man who witnessed the murder.

The incident happened in February when the three men, all from Pakistan, went to a deserted area in Ras Al Khor and drank alcohol.

They got into an argument and the victim insulted the attacker's mother.

The man, 20, hit the victim in the head with a piece of wood several times before fleeing the scene.

A policeman testified the body was found after two days.

Based on the investigations and the statement given by the third man, the court issued a guilty verdict.

“Surveillance cameras in a nearby garage showed the trio stepping out of a car and walking to the deserted area,” an Emirati policeman said in court records.

A medical report found the victim sustained skull fractures and he died from bleeding.

The third man, 21, was charged with murder, but was acquitted by the court.

“I walked away but kept looking at them. The victim harassed the accused, and I returned and punched him,” he said.

“The victim insulted our families and the accused took a wooden bar and hit the victim on his head five times. He knocked him on the ground.”

The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.

In murder cases, the prosecution often appeals even if the accused is still at large.

The appeals court then issues its verdict and the case is sent to the cassation court, which gives the final ruling.

If the accused is caught, he will have the right to appeal the verdict again.