Dubai's Al Qudra Cycle Track partially closes for two days

One of Dubai's most popular cycle tracks is closed until 6pm on Wednesday, while the Al Salam Cycling Championship takes place.

The 86km Al Qudra Cycle track is often used for sporting events, such as the Spinneys Cycle Challenge and Ironman races, which means it closes to the general public.

"RTA announced a [partial] closure of Al Qudra Cycling Track behind the intersection of Seeh Al Salam St with Al Qudra St on Tuesday 27th & Wednesday 28th Dec, 2022 from 7:00AM-6:00PM in line with Al Salam Cycling Championship," a post from Dubai's RTA said.

"Cyclists are asked to kindly use alternative tracks."